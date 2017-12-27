Government only after NA election

By Our Reporter

It seems the dispute between the CPN-UML and the Nepali Congress will only delay the formation of the new government under CPN-UML’s K P Oli.

Due to the ego between Oli and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, no decision has been taken on the election of the National Assembly as the President is still putting the National Assembly election Ordinance in the hold at the instruction of the UML boss Oli.

The institution of the President has also been dragged to controversy due to Ordinance as the organistaions associated with NC have already started demonstrating against the President.

While the UML has termed the Ordinance unconstitutional, the NC has accused of the President not acting according to the constitution, because the President should have returned the Ordinance to the Cabinet or endorsed it but she has only taken it in the hold.

Now the Election Commission has said that it would not be able to make the results of the elections held under proportionate representation (PR) system public without holding the NA elections, there is slim chance that the new government will be formed before the NA elections.

But the NC and the UML have not been ready to sort out the disputes so that the NA elections could be possible at the earliest possible.