Dahal to convince Oli for accepting ordinance

By Our Reporter

CPN Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has hinted that he would convince the CPN-UML chair K P Oli to accept the Ordinance on the National Assembly election.

The two communist parties were opposing the single transferable voting system included in the Ordinance which has been kept hold by the president for over nine weeks.

But this week, Dahal has indirectly hinted that the endorsement of the Ordinance would be good for not only the NC but the entire system.

If the NA is formed on the basis of the majority vote system, which the CPN UML and the Maoist Centre are favouring, the NA will have no representatives from NC.

Pointing at this, Dahal said that NA without the opposition parties will not look good.

Addressing a function in Chitwan on Sunday Dahal said, “ It will be better if there is representation of the Nepali Congress, which will remain in the Opposition.”

However, he still said that there was no possibility of TSV system in the NA.

Clearly, the NC will not have its single representative in the NA if the election held under majority system.