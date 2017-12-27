Wednesday , December 27 2017
Court allows Ncell to take its profit from Nepal

5 hours ago

By Our Reporter
The Supreme Court has cleared the way for telecom company Ncell to repatriate its dividend from Nepal.
A division bench of Justices Om Prakash Mishra and Kedar Prasad Chalise on Sunday allowed repatriation of profits earned by Ncell.
The government had barred dividend repatriation until the issue of capital gains tax related to Ncell buyout deal was settled.
Stating that obstruction of dividend repatriation would adversely affect the company and its shareholders, the court directed the government authorities not to obstruct the process.

