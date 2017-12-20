Would be chief ministers

By Our Reporter

In No 1 province, Sherdhan Rai (Oli camp) is almost sure to become the chief minister. Bhim Acharya (Sunsari), brother in law of JN Khanal, is also the candidate to get the post of the chief minister, however, he will have less chance to become the chief minister, a highly placed source informed.

Similarly, in Province No 2, the Madheshi parties will form the government. The UML is thinking about supporting to Upendra Yadav (FSF) in this province.

In No 3 province, there are many candidates including Rajendra Pandey, Aastalaxmi Shakya (both are from Madhab camp in UML) and others. The candidate is yet to be fixed in this province.

In Province No 4, Prithivi Subba Gurung can be the chief minister. However, Kiran Gurung has also claimed his place in this province, said the source. Both of them are from the Oli camp.

For No 6 province, Shankar Pokhrel is the candidate of the chief minister. Earlier, during the time of giving candidature to the post of HoR membership party chairman Oli had asked Pokhrel to become the chief minister in the province by leaving member of HoR for Maoist candidate Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

The UML has decided to give Province No 6 and 7 to the Maoist.