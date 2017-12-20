Vidya Bhandary may continue as President

By Our Reporter

President Vidya Bhandary is just 55 and this is not time for her retirement. Therefore, KP Sharma Oli faction in the UML is in a mood to elect Bhandary to the post of the President for the next term of five years, say UML sources.

JN Khanal is also eager to get this post before his retirement from the party comes after he turns 70 years, however, Khanal’s chance is very little, said the source.

Khanal, Madhab Nepal and Bamdev Gautam may put pressure to Oli saying that Bhandary should not be repeated in the same post again.

Nepal, so far, is not eying on the post of president as he wants to become the party chairman and he then wishes to become the prime minister.