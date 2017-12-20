“Socialism with Chinese characteristics for strong China and prosperous world”

By Our Reporter

Wang Weiguang, President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), said that socialism with Chinese characteristics is for strong China and peaceful and prosperous world.

At an interaction programme organized on Monday, 18 December in Kathmandu, Wang briefed on recently concluded 19 National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and described it as a beginning of new era in the history.

Describing different phases of China’s development in the past 100 years of CPC rule, Wang said, the 1968 to 1990 era was a difficult time for China as China was engaged in people’s settlement and food. The era of 1991 to 2000 was for making people prosperous. The era of 2001 to 2020 is for all sector development of the society and eradicating poverty from China.

The era of 2021 to 2035 is set for modernization of socialism and the era of 2036 to 2050 will be the era of making China prosperous, modern and powerful nation.

Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, in the 19th National Congress of the CPC, had expressed the commitment for making China beautiful and powerful nation.

So far, there are many challenges in achieving the already set goals but President Xi has taken the task in a responsible manner, Wang briefed.

The 19 National Congress also reviewed the works done by the CPC under the leadership of President Xi. During the past five years, China made remarkable achievement in economic development, poverty eradication, corruption control, among others, said Wang.

Describing socialism with Chinese characteristics, Wang said that Chinese leader Xi has defined it as a roadmap for developing peaceful, happy and prosperous world. The Belt and Road Initiative is also a part of making prosperous world, he described.

The model of socialism with Chinese characteristics can be a new path for peaceful development and prosperity of mankind to other countries as well.

The 19 National Congress of CPC is a milestone as it has adopted party General secretary Xi’s thoughts and decided to amend the party statute, Wang said.

Xi’s thoughts have clearly defined on socialism with Chinese characteristics and he has also described on how we can achieve success in this goal.

Wang finally urged Nepal for taking benefit from China’s development in economic transformation of this country.