Six NC leaders and two UML leaders lose election by less than 1000 votes

By Our Reporter

This time nine candidates lost the election by a margin of less than 1,000 votes. Six of them were NC leaders, two UML and one of the Bibeksheel Sajha Party.

NC’s candidate Mangal Bahadur Shahi of Humla lost the election by just 47 votes. Independent candidate Chhakka Bahadur Lama was elected by garnering 8,491 votes against Shahi’s 8,444 votes.

Likewise, Ramesh Lekhak lost the polls by 258 votes to UML candidate Deepak Prakash Bhatta in Kanchanpur-3. Lekhak got 26,106 and Bhatta 26,364 votes.

Tek Bahadur Gurung of the NC lost the election in Manang by just 279 votes. Palden Chhepang Gurung of the CPN-UML won the Manang seat by securing 2,300 votes. Tek Bahadur received only 2,021 votes.

NC candidate Romi Gauchan Thakali lost to CPN-UML candidate Prem Prasad Tulachan in Mustang-1 by just 363 votes. Tulachan got 3,544 and Thakali 3,181 votes.

Likewise Navindra Raj Joshi lost the election in Kathmandu-8 by just 444 votes to UML candidate Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

Joshi received 12,953 while Shrestha garnered 13,397 votes.

Dr. Shekhar Koirala lost the polls in Morang-6 by a margin of 675 votes. He was defeated by CPN-UML candidate and former minister Lal Babu Pandit.

Koirala received 33,266 votes while Pandit 33,941.

Likewise, Bam Dev Gautam and Manju Kumari Chaudhary were the two UML candidates to lose the elections by less than 1,000 votes.

UML vice chairman and former deputy prime minister and home minister Gautam lost to NC candidate Sanjay Kumar Gautam from Bardiya-1. Gautam had received 44,076, while Sanjay Gautam of the NC garnered 44,829 votes.

Chaudhary, who was a candidate of the left alliance in Udayapur-1, lost the election to NC’s Dr Narayan Khadka by 548 votes. Dr. Khadka won the race with 33,142 votes while Chaudhary received 32,594 votes.

Similarly, Rabindra Mishra, coordinator of Sajha Bibeksheel Party Nepal, lost the election to NC candidate Prakash Man Singh from Kathmandu-1 by a narrow margin of 818 votes. Singh received 10,936 votes while Mishra received 10,118.