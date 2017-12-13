New government by 1st week of January

By Our Reporter

The new government will be constituted only after the constitution of the National Assembly and a new law is needed for the election of the National Assembly. Therefore, it is expected that only by the first week of January New Year, the new Left alliance government will be formed.

The new government will be equally participated by the UML and Maoist leaders. Along with the formation of the Left alliance government, the process of unification of the two parties in the Left alliance, UML and Maoist Center will take momentum, according to a highly placed source in the UML.

The source said that the Left alliance government will not be an autocratic government as alleged by the NC leaders but will function by respecting the spirit of the constitution.

As both the UML and Maoist Center have accepted multiparty democratic system, there is no chance of introducing a totalitarian system, which is not suitable in the Nepali context, the source said.

Surprising defeat of the envoys of unification:

Maoist Center’s Narayankaji Shrestha and UML’s Bamdev Gautam, who played the role of the envoys for unification of the two parties, UML and Maoist Center, have been defeated in the election. Shrestha was defeated by Baburam Bhattarai in Gorkha No 2 electoral constituency whereas Gautam was defeated in the election from a constituency in Bardiya.

Shrestha had said to his close confidantes that from the area dominated by the Maoist supporters, he was unable to bag votes as he had expected. Shrestha has taken it as a betrayal by the party workers against him.

Gautam is furious from the defeat as he also feels that he has been betrayed by the members of his own party.

Shrestha was always in support of alliance government between UML and Maoist Center. When Maoist Center developed alliance with the NC, Shrestha had criticized the party leadership.

Also, Gautam is known as the UML leader who is more Maoist than a UML. Gautam and Shrestha had played vital roles in developing Left alliance and they were working hard for unification of the UML and MC.