Left alliance to give stable government and economic development

By Our Reporter

The UML and Maoist Center have already managed two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives and Province Parliament elections. If both the parties will get better results in proportional election, in that case, the Left alliance will be able to manage two-thirds majority dominance.

However, the UML leaders who are closely observing the voting trend, say that the structure of the House of Representatives will be 60 percent strength of the Left alliance and 40 percent strength of the NC and Tarai based parties by adding the members elected through the proportional election. Also, the Left alliance will constitute province governments in six provinces except in No 2 Province. In No 2 Province the Tarai based parties will form the government. In this regard, NC will have no presence in any of the Province governments.

The UML has analyzed that the result in favour of the Left alliance was better than the expectation. They had never thought about decline of NC in such a drastic manner.

The next Left alliance government will be led by KP Oli along with prestigious participation of the Maoist leaders.

Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda have also consulted on the new President. Prachanda has advised Oli to give continue to Vidya Bhandary as the President, a source said.

The Left alliance will elect the new President, VP, speaker, deputy speaker and other posts as per the new constitution.

Political stability and economic transformation:

Bishnu Rimal, KP Oli’s political advisor, in a famous STV Chat live interview, said that the main aim of the Left alliance is to give a stable government and transform the nation from a less developed country (LDC) to a developing nation within five years.

Rimal claimed that this is the time for economic development and the mandate given by the voters is for economic transformation.

Talking about the programmes for economic transformation, Rimal said that the election manifesto issued by the Left alliance before the election will be the roadmap for economic development of the nation.

Maintaining equidistance relations with both the immediate neighbours, opening doors for trade with our northern neighbour, construction of railways and roads, construction of hydropower projects are the prime projects initiated by the Left alliance, said Rimal.