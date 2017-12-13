How many parties will be recognized as national parties?

By Our Reporter

The regulation of compulsory bagging minimum three per cent votes [threshold] along with compulsory election on one member from the direct election will limit presence of small parties in the parliament. The UML, Maoist Center, NC, RJP-N and Federal Socialist Forum are sure to be recognized as the national parties.

Besides, RPP led by Kamal Thapa and Nayashakti led by Baburam Bhattarai can be recognized as the national parties if they will bag minimum three percent of the total votes cast in the proportional election. Both the parties have one each member elected in the parliament from the direct election. However, whether both the parties will be able to manage three percent of the votes from proportional election, it is not sure. EC has said that within a week, the results of the proportional election will also come out.

Furthermore, Mohan Bikram Singha led Rastriya Janamorcha Party’s one candidate is contesting election from Piuthan and Narayanman Bijukche led NMKP’s one candidate in Bhaktapur have been elected as the member of the House of Representatives. If these parties will also manage 3 percent of votes through the proportional election, they can be recognized as national parties.

Bibeksheel Sajha Party has no candidate elected through direct election. The party had hoped on Rabindra Mishra’s victory but he was defeated by NC’s Prakashman Singh with a very thin margin. Now, even if the party will bag three percent votes of the proportional election, the party will not be recognized as national parties.

Never the less, those parties even if they won’t be recognized as national parties, they will get seats to be elected through the proportional election on the basis of votes received by the party.