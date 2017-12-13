Heavy weight leaders who lost election

By Our Reporter

Many heavyweights of NC and a few of the left alliance have lost elections. The defeat of NC’s senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, Purna Bahadur Khadka, Dr Shekhar Koirala, Mahesh Acharya, Dr Ram Sharan Mahat, Arjun Narasingh KC, Ramesh Lekhak, Navindra Raj Joshi, Romi Gaunchan Thakali and Trek Bahadur Gurung was shocking for the NC supporters.

Likewise, defeat of UML vice-chairman and the main architect of the left alliance was not expected. Some youth NC leaders , who have exhibited their mettle, also lost elections. Chandra Bhandari, Uday Shumsher Rana, Bishwo Prakash Sharma, Ram Hari Khatiwada, Dev Raj Chalise and Pradip Poudel lost the elections.

Likewise Pashupati Shumseher Rana, chairman of the RPP (Democratic), Kamal Thapa, chairman of RPP, Narayan Kaji Shrestha of Maoist Centre and Rabindra Mishra of Bibeksheel Sajha Party failed to make to the parliament. Deepak Bohora of RPP (D), Daman Nath Dhungana , Mahesh Basnet, NP Saud, Ram Krishna Yadav, Mahendra Yadav, Deepak Khadka, Deepak Giri and Bhishma Raj Angdembe of NC also lost the elections.

NC leader Poudel, who is also a former speaker and deputy prime ministe, lost the elections for the first time in his political career, to Krishna Kumar Shrestha of the CPN-UML in Tanahun, Constituency No. 1.

He lost the election to Shrestha with a huge margin. Shrestha garnered 34,492 votes against Poudel’s 27,690.

Poudel had been continuously winning the election from Tanahun since 1990.

Bamdev lost the election to NC’s incumbent Irrigation Minister Sanjaya Kumar Gautam by a narrow margin of 753 votes in Bardiya Constituency No. 1. They garnered 44,076 and 44,829 votes respectively.

Likewise, former prime minister and coordinator of Naya Shakti Nepal Dr. Baburam Bhattarai defeated Narayan Kaji by over 6,000 votes in Gorkha election Constituency 2. Bhattarai got 31,807 votes against 24,933 votes of Shrestha.

Former DPM Bimalendra Nidhi lost the election in his Dhanusa Constituency 3 to co-chair of Rastriya Janata Party Rajendra Mahato.

Mahato received 30,750 votes while Nidhi garnered 27,847 votes.

Dr. Mahat lost the election from Nuwakot -1 to CPN-MC’s Hit BahadurTamang.

Tamang and Dr. Mahat received 36,473 and 27,920 votes respectively.

Aman Lal Modi of the CPN-MC defeated Acharya in Morang-4. Modi got 33,529 and Acharya 26,800 votes.

Similarly, Arjun Narsingh KC lost in with a huge margin of 10,557 votes to UML’s Narayan Prasad Khatiwada in Nuwakot.

Khatiwada garnered 36,892 votes while KC received 26,335 votes.

NC’s leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula lost to Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s Rajendra Lingden with a margin of more than 13,000 votes.

Lingden, the only candidate of the RPP to win the election to the House of Representatives received 44,614 votes against Sitaula’s 31,171.

DPM and RPP chair Thapa lost the election in Makwanpur -1 to Krishna Prasad Dahal of the UML.

NC’s Chinkaji Shrestha, Bala Bahadur K, Information and Communications Minister Mohan Bahadur Basnet and Prime Minister Sher Bahdaur Deuba’s spouse Arzu Rana also suffered defeat.