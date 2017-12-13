Election aftermath: Deuba under pressure to tender resignation

By Our Reporter

Nepali Congress has faced a shameful defeat in the House of Representatives and Provincial Parliament elections. NC candidates have been defeated even from the constituencies which were considered to be NC’s base areas. After the election results started to come out, many prominent NC leaders, who faced defeat, have expressed the view for putting pressure to party president Sher Bahadur Deuba to tender resignation by taking responsibility for the defeat of the party on moral grounds.

Prakashman Singh, NC leader, who was able to save himself with a thin margin from defeat, has remarked that Deuba should take responsibility for the defeat and tender resignation.

Another youth leader Gagan Thapa, who has been able to escape defeat has asked for restructuring of the party by replacing the octogenarian leaders in the party by the youths. He has demanded for resignation of Deuba.

Dr Sekhar Koirala, a prominent leader from the Koirala family, who was defeated by UML candidate Lalbabu Pandit in Koirala’s own electoral constituency in Biratnagar, has remarked that the nation is heading towards an autocratic system.

NC leadership should take responsibility for the shameful defeat of the party, said Koirala.

Another prominent NC leader Khum Bahadur Khadka believes that as the party had given up the founding principles of the party, that is why the party has faced the present fate.