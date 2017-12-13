Bhattarai to represent NC in House

By Our Reporter

Former Prime Minister and Coordinator of Naya Shakti Party –Nepal Dr Baburam Bhattarai has said that he would represent the Nepali Congress in the House of Representatives.

Addressing a victory rally in Gorkha, Bhattarai said that he would fulfil the political responsibility by standing in favour of NC in the parliament.

“Although it was an electoral alliance, my co-work with the NC will not end, and I will be an NC representative,” he said.

He further said that he would play the constructive role of an opposition party without joining any government.

Bhattarai had defeated CPN-Maoist Centre leader and candidate of the left alliance Narayankaji Shrestha with a margin of about 7,000 votes from Constitunecy-2 of the district.