Vote counting in 32 districts from 7 December

By Our Reporter

The Election Commission said the counting of votes in the districts where the elections were held in the first phase on November 26 will begin from Thursday evening.

All the ballot boxes of these districts have been kept in the district headquarters with tight security. Besides the three layers of the government security personnel, the political parties have also mobilised their cadres to keep the ballot boxes safe.

Both the security forces and party cadres, especially in the Himalayan districts, have been fed up while guarding the ballot boxes due to shivering cold in the evening. Temperature in many district headquarters has dropped to freezing point.

It is expected that the results of the counting will be flashed from Friday morning, and probably the voters of Manang will be first to know the results as the district has the lowest number of voters.