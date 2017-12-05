Scared top leaders limited within the constituency

By Our Reporter

Except from Prime Minister and NC president SherBahadurDeuba, UML chairman KP Oli and some others, all top party leaders were unable to attend election campaigns of their concerned party organized in different districts.

When RPP Democratic leader BikramPandey strongly challenged Maoist Center chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda in Chitwan electoral constituency No 3, Prachanda cancelled his visits in other districts and concentrated for strengthening his front within his constituency.

NC leader Krishna Shitaula is facing strong challenge from RPP leader Rajendraa Lingden in Jhapa constituency No 3. Shitaula is using money and force to secure his victory in the election of House of Representatives. Shitaulawas unable to take part in NC’s election campaign programmes in other districts.

NC leader BimalendraNidhi is contesting election from Janakpur 3 electoral constituency. Candidature by RajendraMahato, member of the Presidential Council of the RastriyaJanata Party Nepal has become an iron gate for Nidhi. In his last trick to make favoubarable the election environment on his side, he has taken support of prisoner Ajaya Shah Taklu. Shah, who is facing jail term on the charge of exploding bomb in Janakpur and also murder of some media persons, has recently been transferred to the Siraha jail from Kathmandu. He gave an interview to the local FM radio supporting Nidhi. Nidhi is also unable to take part in the election assemblies organized in other districts to support the party candidates.

Former prime ministers JN Khanal, Madhav Nepal, former speaker Suvash Nembang, former ministers Dr Sekhar Koirala, Dr Shashank Koirala, Ramchandra Poudel, ArjunNarsingh KC, Dr Ramsharan Mahat, Prakashman Singh were also unable to take part in election campaigns organized by the party in other districts as they had to look after their own electoral constituency. However, Poudel had attended some election campaign programmes in nearby districts. BijayaGachhadar, who is contesting election from Sunsari electoral constituency, was seen attending the election assembly of SekharKoirala and Mahesh Acharya in Morang electoral constituencies.

RPP chairman Kamal Thapa, who is contesting election from Hetauda No 2 constituency, had attended the election assembly organized in favour of DrShasankKoirala in Nawalparashi. Thapa also attended some election assemblies in Eastern Nepal earlier.

As the leaders were unable to feel safe in their own electoral constituencies, they have concentrated on their own electoral constituency instead of visiting different districts to support other party candidates.

Nevertheless, Deuba and Oli, both have felt safe in their constituencies and they were busy in campaigning for their respective party candidates nationwide.