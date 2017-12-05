Police nab the main man behind Guachan’s killing

By Our Reporter

The Nepal Police have again proved their mettle by arresting Sameer MansinghBasnet, the main mastermind behind the killing of Sharad Kumar Gauchan, president of the Federation of Contractors’ Association of Nepal (FCAN).

Gauchan was shot dead in the capital on October 9.

Basnet was arrested from Chitwan on Saturday and was made public in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Director at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) PushkarKarki said that Basnet admitted to his crime.

Basnet, 34, and a permanent resident of Bafal, Kathmandu, had killed Gauchan over a share dispute.

According to police, deceased Gauchan and Basnet had a dispute over shares amounting to Rs. 25 million. Danfe Construction Company of Gauchan had received Rs. 25 million from late Kumar Shrestha (Ghainte), the main investor of Gajurmukhi Construction, to provide the latter shares of Danfe.

Ghainte was killed two years ago in a police encounter in Kathmandu, and Sameer had repeatedly been asking Gauchan to provide the shares or refund the money. But Gauchan refused both the demands, prompting Basnet to kill Gauchan.

Sameer claimed that out of the total sum, Rs. 10 million was his.

With Basnet, eight persons have come into the police net for their involvement in the murder of Gauchan. Earlier, the police had arrested Basanta Thebe, DhanarajYonghang, Rajiv Syangtan, PrakashBudhathoki, ShivajiMahato, Mukesh Kumar Pandey and Santosh Gurung.

After arresting Basnet, the police also seized two US-made guns with 9 mm bullets, which were concealed inside a flower vas from the room of Thebe and Yonghang and three motorcycles with registration numbers Ba 35 Pa 2461, Ba 46 Pa 4853 and Ba 44 Pa 7786.

Police said that Basnet was the mastermind behind three separate gun incidents that took place in Rupandehi district, Gaurighat of Chabahil and Gauchan’s murder.

Basnet had remain successful in killing DurgaTiwari in Rupandehi, the district chairman of the CPN-UML youth wing on December 19, 2016 and Gauchan on October 9 in Kathmandu. He had made an unsuccessful attack on Dawa Lama at Gaurighat on April 11, 2017.

Basnet has owned up responsibility to these three incidents.