Wednesday , December 6 2017
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / KP Oli’s realization

KP Oli’s realization

2 days ago

By Our Reporter
Even the supreme leaders are not satisfied with this constitution, however, they hesitate to speak against the constitution. Nevertheless, UML chairman KP Oli, while addressing a gathering in Jhapa, said that none of the party will be ableto bag a simple majority under the present constitution.
He further said, there should be correction on the constitution in the days to come.
He confessed that different foreign forces were active in imposing the present constitution, which is not suitable for the nation.

Check Also

China’s Yunan to invest more in Nepal

By Our Reporter The Yunnan province of China has expressed willingness to extend investments in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017,People's Review, All Rights Reserved