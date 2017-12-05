KP Oli’s realization

By Our Reporter

Even the supreme leaders are not satisfied with this constitution, however, they hesitate to speak against the constitution. Nevertheless, UML chairman KP Oli, while addressing a gathering in Jhapa, said that none of the party will be ableto bag a simple majority under the present constitution.

He further said, there should be correction on the constitution in the days to come.

He confessed that different foreign forces were active in imposing the present constitution, which is not suitable for the nation.