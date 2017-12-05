Govt decides to give holiday on Prithivi Jayanti

By our Reporter

The NC-led government has done a laudable job by officially reviving the practice of marking the PrithviJayanti that falls on Poush 27 by announcing a public holiday on the occasion.

Prithvi Narayan Shah is the founder of Nepal. He had created modern-day Nepal by conquering small principalities scattered in the Himalayas 250 years ago. Until 2006, the country used to mark PrithviJayanti with much fanfare to commemorate the Great King’s birth anniversary. But after the political change of 2006 the government stopped marking PrithviJayanti due mainly to the Maoists, who had broken many statues of the unifier of Nepal.

The government led by the Nepali Congress had stopped the practice, probably under the Maoists’ pressure, which had drawn flak from the public. Nowhere in the world the government and the political parties show such utter disrespect to the founder of the nation, but in Nepal it was done for a decade.

The Maoists which turned Nepal into a killing terrace for a decade taking shelter in India took Prithvi Narayan Shah and other Shah kings as the representatives of feudalists. For them, it mattered least who created the nation as they were the tools of the Indian rulers whose only goal was to dethrone Nepal’s kings and increase their influence in Nepal. This has been evident from the developments of the past two years. Now when everyone knew that the Maoists were the pawns of the foreign and western powers, the government had dared to correct the blunder by deciding to give a public holiday on Poush 27.

Although efforts were also made in the past to revive the practice of giving public holiday on Poush 27, the Maoists and the Madhes-based parties, whose masters are the same, objected to it. However, at the people’s level, the historic day was being marked all the years.

Now the government that decided to give a public holiday on Poush 27 should dare to declare DauraSuruwal as national dress, which lost its national identity due to Maoist-Centre chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s prejudice against it.