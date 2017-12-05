China’s Yunan to invest more in Nepal

By Our Reporter

The Yunnan province of China has expressed willingness to extend investments in Nepal in the days to come.

Chinese entrepreneurs expressed this during a review meeting of the Yunnan-based commercial organisations, which have invested in various sectors and projects of Nepal, held in Kathmandu on Saturday.

“Our main work can be described in two words, ‘bridge and windows’. We hold the position to show Yunnan province to Nepal and make a deeper connection between Yunnan and Nepal, bring more Yunnan companies to Nepal and invite more Nepali people to go to Yunnan to find the opportunities to make cooperation,” Director of Yunnan Commercial Representative Office in Nepal, He Yu Xiang, said while addressing the review meeting.

Various companies from Yunnan, which have involved in different businesses in Nepal and a few organsiations which could help a lot for the works in Nepal, were present in the meeting held with the aim of providing business opportunity and sharing everyone’s experience on Nepali markets investment opportunities, law, tax system and other issues related to investment in Nepal.

Yunnan province hosted China south Asia Expo in Kathmandu in November in which 30 Yunnan companies had participated and introduced their products to Nepal.

Likewise, the Yunnan organized South and South East Commodity Expo and Investment Fair in Kunming successfully in June in which 400 Nepalis, including businessmen, government officers, artists and journalists visited.

Director Ying also urged the commercial organisations of Yunnan to create a chance to make all the Yunnan companies in Nepal work together in earnest for the ‘One Belt One Road’ plan and to give a way to each company to have success in Nepal and make more contributions to promote the friendly relationship between Nepal and China.