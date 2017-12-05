Bombs remind Biplav’s presence in politics

By Our Reporter

Bombs have made Netra Bikram Chand aka Biplva’ presence feel in the national politics. Although bombs detonated by Chand’s cadres have become too common across the country, the people as well as the candidates have totally ignored them.

Chand seems to have targeted the leaders of all parties. Their first target was JanardanSharma of the Maoist Centre in Rukum and the latest was GaganThapa of the Nepali Congress in Kathmandu. Thapa escaped a bomb blast in Budanilkantha on Monday. Earlier, on Saturday chairman of the Federal Socialist Alliance UpendaYadav was attacked similarly in Janakpur.Thapa is the second candidate after Narayan BahadurKarki to sustain injuries in the blasts although Dr Ram SharnaMahat and Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress nearly escaped explosions.

By now they killed a Myadi police in Dang and amputated an NC cadre in Udayapur, where they exploded bomb targeting NC candidate Narayan Karki. Karki is undergoing treatment at the TU Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu.

Although the government has tightened security and arrested over 300 cadres of CPN, the incidences of explosions are going on across the country.

Considering the growing explosions targeting the candidates,the High Level Election Security Committee (HLESC) under the Election Commission (EC) decided to revise the security strategy and work policy in order to hold the second phase of the elections in a peaceful and fearless atmosphere.

The committee also agreed to direct all the security agencies to adopt all possible measures to achieve the goal of the peaceful and credible elections.

Even if the elections are held successfully, Netra Bikram has shown his strength across the country by mobilizing his carders to hurl and explode bombs of different sorts.