Vote counting only after 7 December

By Our Reporter

Although elections to the House of Representatives and state assemblies concluded in 32 districts, the candidates and the voters will have to wait until December 7 to know the election results as the Election Commission decided to start counting votes only after holding the second phase elections on December 7.

Until then the ballot boxes will be kept in the district headquarters under tight security. Besides, the security personnel, representatives of the political parties and candidates will also be looking after the ballot boxes. In many places, the political parties have installed cctv cameras in the halls where the ballot boxes are kept.