NC leaders accuse Left alliance of trying to impose communist rule

By Our Reporter

The Nepali Congress leaders from party president Sher Bahadur Deuba to youth leader Gagan Kumar Thapa have claimed the that CPN-UML and the Maoist Centre had forged electoral alliance to introduce totalitarian regime in the country.

While addressing any election rally, Prime Minister Deuba says that the two communist parties intend to impose communist rule in the country.

However, CPN-UML chair K P Oli and Maoist Centre boss Pushpa Kamal Dahal have said that the alliance between the two communist parties was for political stability in the country.

The repeated claims of the NC leaders that the two communist parties had forged alliance to win the elections and impose dictatorial rule seem to have had effect on the anti-communist voters as many independent voters have started openly telling that they will vote the candidates of the democratic alliance to prevent the communists from winning majority seats. This trend will have negative effect on the small parties, especially the Bibeksheel Sajha Party in Kathmandu. When the polarization between the left and democratic forces is depening, many voters are likely to vote either the candidates of the left alliance or the democratic alliance.

Fed up with the claims of the NC leaders that the left alliance was to impose dictatorial rule in Nepal, the leaders of the left alliance have accused the NC of misleading the voters by making baseless comments against the UML-Maoist alliance.

Both Oli and Dahal do not forget to tell two things in their address to the public. First, they say alliance is to maintain political stability in the country. Second, their alliance would win a two thirds majority in the polls.

However, people have not believed both the alliances. Above all, they think the left alliance was forged to reach the power and the democratic alliance to counter it. And it looks likely that both the alliances will fail to win majority seats until the Madhes-based parties remain outside the alliance.