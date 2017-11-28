Nation prepares for second phase elections

By Our Reporter

After the successful conclusion of the first phase polls, the nation is gearing up for the second phase polls in 45 districts on December 7. However, bombs were exploded in many places including the mass meeting addressed by Prime Minister SherBahadurDeuba and another addressed by UML chairman KP Sharma Oli. These incidents have created chaos among the voters who are preparing for voting on 7 December.

The Election Commission has already made preparations for the second phase polls, and returning officers and other staffers have already reached the concerned constituency to hold the polls.Many of the Returning Officers and others who had returned to their offices after registering the nominations of the candidates on November 2, have also reached the concerned constituencies.

In the second phase polls 128 members to the House of Representatives and 256 members to the seven provincial assemblies will be elected under the first-past-the-post electoral system. The House of Representatives will have 275 members, and 165 of them will be elected under FPTP electoral system and remaining 110 under proportional (PR) election system. Likewise, 40 per cent members in all seven provinces will be elected under PR system.

When the EC has almost completed preparations to hold the second phase polls, the political parties have also intensified the election campaign in all 45 districts. Prime Minister and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has been touring the nation addressing mass meetings of the democratic alliance. Likewise, CPN-UML chair K P Oli has also been addressing the mass meetings of the left alliance across the country. RPP chairman Kamal Thapa, Federal Socialist Forum Nepal’s Upendra Yadav and other leaders have also been busy addressing the mass meeting. However, CPN-Maoist Centre chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has confined his activities in Chitwan as he is facing tough challenge from RPP (D) leader Bikram Pande.