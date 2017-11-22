Restoration of Hindu kingdom urged

By Our Reporter

At a time when the leaders of the political parties are in a hurry to institutionalize secularism, federalism and republicanism in the country, different religious and social organisations are organising rallies demanding restoration of Hindu kingdom. For the last one month, everyday, different organisations are organising different programmes in Kathmandu, Laalitpur and Bhaktapur for restoration of Hindu kingdom.

Also, reports state that in above 38 districts, people are spontaneously organising rallies demanding restoration of Hindu kingdom.

These are the indications that a large section of people are not satisfied from the present constitution and even after total implementation of the constitution, the government will have to face strong opposition against the constitution. The demonstrators have claimed that the present constitution is harmful for Nepal’s identity, independence and sovereignty, therefore, it should be scrapped by activating the 1990 constitution. They have also remarked that the present constitution is non-functional and unsustainable in the Nepali society.

Serious to note, the mainstream media, which are under the strong influence of the foreign powers, have dumped these reports.