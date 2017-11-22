Pushpakamal Dahal bereaved of his son

By Our Reporter

CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been bereaved of his only son Prakash who died on Sunday morning.

Prakash died of sudden cardiac arrest when he was asleep at his Lazimpat residence. When his mother Sita found Prakash unconscious in his bed early in the morning, he was rushed to Norvic Hospital where he was declared dead.

According to doctors, Prakash had breathed his last three hours before he was brought to the hospital.

Thirty six years old Prakash was heading Dahal’s secretariat since long. He was a politburo member of the party.

He has accompanied his father since the conflict period quitting his formal study. Regarded an experts in IT, Prakash was popular among the Maoist cadres and leaders. It was evident from the crowds which gathered to pay him last tribute at the Norvic Hospital, the party’s central office and Aryaghat.

Upon hearing the shocking news about his son’s demise, Dahal returned to Kathmandu from Jhapa. Likewise, Prakash’s wives Bina Magar, who is contesting the elections from Kanachanpur, and Srijajana Pathak also arrived in the hospital to pay tribute to their husband. However, Srijana fainted after seeing the body and the security personnel found it difficult to control Bina in the hospital premises.

For party chair Dahal, death of Prakash has added unbearable pains. Four years ago he lost his elder daughter Gyanu. She died of cancer.

Almost all leaders of the CPN-UML except for party chair K P Oil reached the hospital and Aryaghat to pay tribute to Prakash. Likewise, NC leaders Prakash Man Singh and Gopal Man Shrestha also reached the hospital.

President Bidya Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML chair oli and senior leader Madhav Nepal reached Lazimpat residence to express their condolence to Dahal on Monday.

Coincidentally, PM Deuba, UML leaders Oli and Nepal reached Lazimpat at the same time on Monday.

President Bhandari visited Dahal’s residence on Sunday after Dahal returned to Kathmandu from Jhapa.

Prime Minister Deuba, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Affairs Minister Shushma Swaraj, Dr Baburam Bhattarai of the Naya Shakti Party, Kamal Thapa of RPP and Chinese ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong expressed their condolence to Dahal by personally meeting or calling him or through tweeters.

Prakash is survived by two wives and two sons.