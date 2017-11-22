Nepal Business Excellence Award 2017 held

By Our Reporter

Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CN),in association with Frost & Sullivan, a global consulting firm based in the United States, organised “Nepal Business Excellence Awar-2017” amidst a function in Kathmandu last Tuesday.

Sipradi Trading Private Limited, one of the largest trading companies in Nepal, has bagged the ‘Super Platinum Award’ for outstanding performance in overall business practices, including customer-focused services.

Nepal SBI Bank was recognised as the first runner-up at the award ceremony. Vijay Distillery and Mega Bank Nepal went home with ‘Gold Award’, while CG Brewery Nepal and Ghorahi Cement Industry were honoured with ‘Silver Award’. Alfa Beta Institute, Chandragiri Hills, NIBL Capital Market, NMB Bank Limited and Teletalk Private Limited received ‘Certificates of Merit’.

These companies were honoured on the basis of their performance assessed using five indicators, which are globally recognised, according to Frost & Sullivan. The indicators are: sustainable financial and non-financial benefits, strategic alliance, employee and business partnership, reliable management processes and business productivity.

Frost & Sullivan’s Global President and Managing Partner AroopZutshi said that companies were honoured on the basis of their preparation for the future and initiatives taken to embrace best practices to become more competitive and face challenges.