Left alliance claims to rule nation for 50 years

By Our Reporter

Leaders of the left alliance have accelerated their aggressive election campaigns criticizing the Nepali Congress and claiming that they will rule the country for 50 years after the elections.

Although the election campaign of the left alliance faced a setback following the sudden death of Maoist Centre boss Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s son Prakasha Dahal on Sunday morning, the left alliance resumed their campaign from Tuesday.

While the left leaders have been blaming the NC for all the ills and poor performance of the country, the NC leaders have been accusing of the left alliance of trying to impose a dictatorial rule in the country.

From Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to youth leader Gagan Thapa, in their each public address, say the left alliance was forged to introduce a communist rule in the country. RPP chair Kamal Thapa has also been using the same language against the left alliance. They ask the people to cast their votes to the democratic alliance to safeguard democracy in the country.

However, it is CPN-UML leader K P Oil who has been using the harshest words against the NC and the leaders of other rival parties in his election address. He had used almost all words of Nepali dictionary to scold the rival leaders. His harsh words used against NC president Deuba and RPP chief Kamal Thapa have shocked the independent voters. He has threatened to rebuke the decisions of the present care-taker government immediately after forming the government under his leadership

Although the UML leaders have been claiming that the left alliance would get a comfortable majority in the elections, the latest developments do not favour their claims. It seems the left alliance is likely to win only 120 seats maximum out of 275 seats in the federal parliament. However, the left alliance is almost sure to form a majority government in Province-1.