Former monarch’s condolence message to Dahal

By Our Reporter

Former king Gyanendra, who was dethroned in 2008 due to the decade-long conflict waged in the leadership of Pushpa Kamal Dahal, sent a condolence message to the latter after the sudden demise of his son Prakash Dahal.

In his message the former king had wished that the Dahal family would be able to tolerate the pains caused by the sudden death of his son Prakash.

The former king’s message to a leader who fought for the abolition of monarchy and succeeded to achieve the goal looks somewhat odd. However, it has been a long practice of the Shah king to be with the Nepalis who are pain. Gyanendra’s message to Dahal was the continuity to the royal tradition.

Principal Secretary of former King Pashupati Bhakta Maharjan had paid last tribute on Prackash’s dead body at the Maoist Center headquarters in Perisdanda and convoyed former king’s message to Dahal.

Dahal’s only son Prakash had died of severe cardiac arrest at the age of 36 on Sunday morning.