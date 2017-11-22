19th CPC National Congress and China-Nepal relations

By Ms Yu Hong

China’s achievements in past five years:

China is in an important juncture today due to stable and positive economic development. In 2012, the Chinese GDP was 54036.7 billion RMB, which, in 2016, was recorded at 74412.7 billion RMB. GDP of the first half year of 2017 is 38149 billion RMB. Since introduction of liberal economic policy in 1978, by 2016ina has become an upper-middle income country from 156 USD GDP per capital to 8000 USD per capital income. Similarly, urban employment has been increased by 13 million, unemployment rate has been declined at 5 percent and CPI growth has been recorded as 2 percent annually in consecutive four years. China has remained second biggest economy in the world since 2010.

China’s contribution rate for the growth of global economy in 2016 ranks at No 1 position as she has made contribution worth 41.3 percent whereas US has 16.3 percent, EU has 8.2 percent, Japan has 1.4 percent and rest of the countries have 32.8 percent.

China’s contribution of consumption to economic growth in 2016 has been recorded as 64.6 percent domestic consumption, 42.2 percent as investment and -6.8 percent as exports.

In the process of urbanization of the Chinese villages, China is moving forward with new pattern urbanization. In 2012, the urbanization rate was 52.57 whereas in 2016, it was 57.35 percent.

Rapid economic development in various field:

In 2012, Chinese investment for science and technology was 1029.9 billion RMB whereas, in 2016, it was recorded at 1550 billion RMB.

Achievements:

• A Long March-3C carrier rocket carrying the 23rd satellite in the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) was lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, on June 12, 2016. China launched the satellite to support its global navigation and positioning network.

• On April 26, 2017, China’s second aircraft carrier was transferred from dry dock into the water at the launch ceremony in Dalian shipyard of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corp. in a northeast city of Dalian. The new carrier, the first domestically-built one, came after the Liaoning, a refitted former Soviet Union-made carrier that was put into commission in the Navy of the Chinese People’s LiberationArmy in 2012.

• China’s homegrown large passenger plane C919 launched its maiden flight in Shanghai on May 5, 2017.

• China’s manned submersible Jiaolong dives in the Yap Trench in the west Pacific on June 13, 2017. The dive is the final one in China’s 38th oceanic scientific expedition, marking the end of a four-year tentative application phase of the submersible.

• The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or “FAST”, the world’s largest radio telescope was introduced at night in Pingtang County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The telescope will be used to detect and collect signals and data from the universe.

• The two Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (L) and Chen Dong salute in the space lab Tiangong-2. The astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft entered the space lab Tiangong-2 on the morning of Oct. 19.

• A China’s new bullet train “Fuxing”, makes its debut on the Beijing-Shanghai line, pulls out from Beijing South Railway Station on June 26, 2017. (the bullet trainspeed is 350Km/h )

Transport:

In 2012, road mileage was 4240 thousand Km; in 2016,it was reached 4700 thousand Km

People’s Living Standard is Improving Gradually:

For better people’s living standard and ending poverty, the CPC has issued following directives:

• Establishing a working system of appraisement, review and responsibility with clear power and liability.

• All cadres should know the situation of every poverty-stricken households including family members, health condition, housing and income etc.

• Every cadre should establish contacts with certain needy households and help them to get through the hardship in a period of time.

Eight “Haves” for the people:

Have a safe house; Have safe drinking water; Have basic farmland; Have an income generation business; Have a qualification certificate(at least one person in one household); Have basic social security; Have surplus grain; Have disposable deposit.

In the past 5 years, the coverage of social security which includes medical insurance, education system, health care and public medical service etc. keep expanding and will be accomplished very soon.For example, 9-year compulsory education widely popularized and higher education’s gross rate of matriculation has improved significantly: to the proportion of 42.7%, 10% higher than the world-wide average.

The New Era:

CPC has achieved tremendous accomplishments after long time struggle.

We are now standing at a brand-new historical starting point

New Era:

• For the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics

• For securing a decisive victory in building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and a great modern socialist country

• For the better life, ultimately achieving common prosperity for everyone

• For realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation

• For China to move closer to center stage of the world and making greater contribution to mankind.

• With decades of hard work, socialism with Chinese characteristics China has crossed the threshold into a new era.

• This is a new historic juncture in China’s development.

• Everyone in the Party should develop a good grasp of essence and rich implications of the thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era and fully and faithfully apply it in all our work.

The New Thoughts:

President Xi Jinping’sthoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era is established as the long-term guiding thoughts of CPC.

Overreaching goals:

• To realize socialist modernization and national rejuvenation.

• To build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful by the middle of the century.

The Overall Plan:

Five-sphere integrated plan:

• To promote, coordinated economic, political, cultural, social and ecological advancement.

Four-pronged comprehensive strategy:

• Comprehensively build a moderately prosperous society;

• Comprehensively deepen reform;

• Comprehensively govern the nation according to law;

• Comprehensively strictly govern the Party.

It makes clear that the overall goal of deepening reform in every field is to improve and develop the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and modernize China’s system and capacity for governance.

It makes clear that the overall goal of comprehensively advancing law-based governance is to establish a system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and build a country of socialist rule of law.

It makes clear that the Party’s goal of building a strong military in the new era is to build the people’s forces into world-class forces that obey the Party’s command, can fight and win, and maintain excellent conduct.

It makes clear that major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics aims to foster a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The New Contradiction:

• Previous contradiction:Backward social production capacity and the people’s ever-growing material and cultural needs.

• New contradiction: Unbalanced and inadequate development and the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life.

We must therefore continue commitment to our people-centered philosophy of development, and work to promote well-rounded human development and common prosperity for everyone.

The New Blueprint:

Set the Great Goal

Fully Build a Modern Socialist China

1. The period between now and 2020

By 2020:Finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects; Achieve the first centenary goal;An important milestone in China’s socialist modernization drive

2. The period from 2020 to the middle of this century

First stage: from 2020 to 2035; Second stage: from 2035 to the middle of the 21st century: Work hard for a further 15 years and to develop China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful; New heights are reached in every dimension of material, political, cultural and ethical, social, and ecological advancement.

3.Five distinct features

☆Closely linked with the major contradictions in Chinese society; ☆ Highlight development quality requirements; ☆ Highlight deepening reform in all areas and advancing law-based governance. Implement the four-pronged comprehensive strategy; ☆ Highlight the socialist modernization, the people-centered modernization, and modernization of common prosperity; ☆The two stage goals are both top-level and hierarchical design.

The New Journey:

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the 25th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

The Five new journeys: ☆ Deepening reform across the board and unleashing dynamism for development; ☆ Moving with the times and Innovative development exploring new mode of development; ☆ Towards greater integration with the world and an open economy of higher standards;☆ Towards a better life for the people;☆ Towards a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Major Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and China-Nepal Relations:

1. The major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for a New Era

2. A new type of international relations with mutual respect (Precondition); Fairness and Justice(Criterion);Win-win cooperation (Goal)

A community with a shared future for mankind: Build an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.

The principles and policies of Chinese Diplomacy for a New Era: Peace, development,cooperation, mutual benefit

Safe guard world peace and promote common development;Five principles of peaceful coexistence

The new ideas, new thinking:

New strategies of Chinese Diplomacy: ① Foster a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind; ②Follow a Path of Peaceful Development; ③Clarify the new principles and new requirements

In 2009, China-Nepal comprehensive partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship was established. China has established different types of partnerships with more than 90 countries and international orgnizations.

China will deepen relations with its neighbors in accordance with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and the policy of forging friendship and partnership with its neighbors.

Actively promote international cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative:

<CONSTITUTION OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA>“It shall follow the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, and pursue the Belt and Road Initiative.”

The Belt and Road Initiative five principles:

-The purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

-Opening up and cooperation

-Harmony and inclusiveness

-Market operation

-Mutual benefit

China-Nepal Relations

Principles:

Equal treatment;Mutual support; Common development.

Chinese focus on areas of cooperation: Construction of Cross Border Railway, improvement of Araniko Highway and Rasuwagadhi-Syafrubesi Highway; operation of three Dryports: Zhangmu (Tatopani); Gyirong (Rasuwa) and Purang (Yari)

Four Areas of mutual cooperation and economic partnership:Trade and investment; Post-disaster reconstruction; energyand tourism and People-to-people exchanges.

(Excerpts of a presentation by Chinese ambassador Ms Yu Hong at a press briefing organised to inform about the 19 CPC National Congress and Nepal-China relations last week.)