Remittance from South Korea can be received from MBL

Machhapuchre Bank Ltd and Industrial Bank of Korea have signed remittance service agreement for sending remittance to Nepal.

MBL’s Deputy General Manager Shantosh Koirala and Korean Bank’s DGM Bu Dong Ho signed the agreement amidst a function. Arjun Bahadur Singh, Nepal’s ambassador to South Korea launched the remittance service amidst a function in Seoul.

Nepalis working in South Korea can send money to their home by depositing cash at the Korean Bank and the relatives of them can receive cash from 62 branches, 4 extension counters and six branchless banking service centers.