Provinces and federal parliament structure

In seven province parliaments, a total of 330 directly elected MPs and a total of 220 MPs will be elected through the proportional system.

In Federal Parliament, there will be 165 directly elected MPs and 110 MPs will be elected through proportional elections. The total strength of the federal parliament will be 165 plus 110 or 275 members of parliament.

Besides, there will be national assembly [Upper House] of 59 MPs.

In this regard, the upcoming elections are going to elect a total of 825 people’s representatives for both federal parliament and provincial parliament.

Province wise election:

From No 1 province, 28 federal parliament members and 56 Provencal parliament members will be elected.

In No 2 Province, 32 federal parliament members and 64 Provencal parliament members will be elected.

From No 3 province, 33 federal parliament members will be elected and 66 Provencal parliament members will be elected.

From No 4 Province, 17 federal parliament members and 34 Provencal parliament members will be elected.

From No 5 Province, 27 federal parliament members and 54 provencial parliament members will be elected.

From No 6 province, 12 federal parliament members and 24 provencial parliament members will be elected.

From No 7 province, 16 federal parliament members and 32 provencial parliament members will be elected.