NTTP officer in election

By Our Reporter

Daman Dhungana, former speaker, who is currently working for Nepal Transit to Peace (NTTP) by receiving attractive monthly salary plus many facilities including vehicles, is contesting poll for the post of member of parliament from Bhaktapur constituency No 2 as the NC candidate.

NTTP is an NGO supported by some American and European agencies to campaign for Christianity, ethnicity and destroying communal harmony.

To recall, Dhungana is a supporter of CK Raut, who wantet separation of tarai district as a nation state and also the person who was in favour of Indian blockade on Nepal. Dhungana’s candidature reflects Western interests in Nepali politics.

Meanwhile, Bibekshil Shaja Party, which is voicing for change in leadership for better Nepal, is also funded by some Western agencies to institutionalize federalism and secularism, sources say.