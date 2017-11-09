Is only Govinda Raj Joshi corrupt?

By Our Reporter

The Election Commission (EC), as demanded by senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, annulled candidacy of Nepali Congress leader Govinda Raj Joshi citing that he was convicted by the Special Court on corruption charges.

The district office of the EC in Tanahun had scrapped Joshi’s candidacy at the instruction of the EC headquarters.

Joshi had filed his nomination as a rebel candidate of NC senior leader Poudel in Tanahu-1 after he was denied election ticket in the same constituency.

Poudel had filed a complaint against Joshi demanding that corruption accused Joshi be barred from contesting the election.

Joshi had criticised the EC’s decision terming it undemocratic. However, EC defended its decision stating that the candidacy was annulled in accordance with provision of Election of Members of House of Representative, the election law which bars corruption accused from contesting the elections.

However, Joshi is not the lone corrupt leader contesting the elections. Scores of corrupt leaders from different political parties are vying for the seats in the House of the Representatives and the state assemblies. But only Joshi faced action.

Every layman knows most of the leaders who are now in the election fray had abused power and money when they were in power. Those who had tainted the image of Nepal in the infamous Sudan scam and those who misused billions of rupees allotted for the Maoist combatants are contesting the elections. From Krishna Prasad Sitaula of NC to Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Maoist-Centre were accused of their hands in the Sudan scam. Now Dahal is contesting the polls from Madi area in Chitwan where his party had blown a passenger bus killing 39 innocent people in 2005. Sitaula is an NC candidate in Jhapa-3.

Dons like Manange and Ganesh Lama are also contesting the elections. The CPN-UML even withdrew its official candidate in Manag to support Don Manange.

Indeed, Joshi was not the lone corrupt persons to file nominations. There have been several others, but they received protections from the EC as well as the political leadership.