IME hands over Rs 1 M worth cash to lucky winner

By Our Reporter

IME Limited, a noted remittance money transfer service in Nepal has handed over Rs. One million cash to the 1st sixth week winner’s wife Ms. Ambika Neupane on behalf of the winner Thaneshwor Neupane under IME’s ChakkaPanja Offer. The prize money was handed over by IME’s Chief Sales Officer Rudra Raj Poudel and Accounts Manager Krishna Prasad Acharya amid a special program.

Among the IME customers who sent money to their relatives in Nepal Thaneshwor Neupane from Qatar won cash Rs. 10,00,000 in the sixth week lucky draw. Neupane had remitted Rs. 27,500 and was selected as the winner for the bumper prize of Rs. 10,00,000. Selection of the winners was done through software based lucky draws conducted from the pool of transaction IDs and customer information appearing in IME system.

IME customers who send money to their relatives in Nepal and customers who send money within Nepal will get a chance to win Rs. 100 IME pay Cash for 60 customers daily and Rs. 6,00,000 worth of life insurance policy every fifteen days.