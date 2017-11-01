Ruling NC unveils its election manifesto, criticises left alliance

By Our Reporter

The ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has severely criticized the left alliance in its election manifesto released for the upcoming federal parliamentary and provincial polls scheduled for November 26 and December 7 on Monday.

The NC has termed the left alliance as the manifestation of lust for power. It has termed the Maoist-Centre as an opportunist seeking short-term political gains by taking advantage of political instability.

In its manifesto, the NC has claimed that the CPN-UML and Maoist Centre have been trying to mislead the people by selling the dreams of political stability and economic prosperity to be achieved with the formation of a communist government.

It lashed the claims of the left alliance that the alliance was for political stability stating that the dominance of communist in the parliament and the presidential system would not guarantee political stability in the country. It said the left alliance can push the country towards a despotic communist rule and a long-term conflict.

The NC manifesto has claimed that the CPN-UML and Maoist Centre have been proven as parties protecting institutional corruption in a systematic manner. Stating that the CPN-UML has been promoting crony capitalism, the NC manifesto has remarked that the obstruction by UML and Maoist Centre in passing the Health Profession and Education Bill at the parliament was a testimony to this.

The NC said that Pushpa Kamal Dahal has become the centre of unstable political equation, alliance for power acquisition and ideological ambiguity in the country.

“CPN-UML that had termed Madhes movement as a protest for disintegration and issued inappropriate comments against Madhesi people is now gradually falling into a trap of extremism and fake nationalism,” read the manifesto.

The NCs has incorporated ambitious plans for economic prosperity, tourism development, youth entrepreneurship, and modernization of agriculture in its manifesto.