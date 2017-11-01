Left alliance manages common candidates in almost all constituencies

By Our Reporter

The left alliance of the CPN-UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre has divided almost all seats of House of Representatives and provincial assemblies between them barring a few constituencies.

Except for a few constituencies of Dang, Chitwan and Jhapa, the left alliance has divided the seats among them.

Of the 10 constituencies of Kathmandu, the CPN-Maoist Centre will be contesting in three constituencies. Likewise, in Lalitpur, the Maoist-Centre will be contesting for a seat. PamphaBhusal is the Maoist candidate in Lalaitpur. Of the total 15 parliamentary seats of the Valley, the Maoist was granted four while the CPN-UML will be contesting in 10. The left alliance has decided not to file its candidates in the Bhaktapur constituency of Narayanman Bijukchhe.

The left alliance has also tentatively divided seats in Province 2. According to news reports, the UML will be contesting for 13 of the 32 parliamentary seats in the province. Likewise, the Maoist-Centre will be contesting for 15 seats. Only in Province 2, the Maoists were given more parliamentary seats than the UML.

Likewise, the UML will be contesting for 30 of the 64 seats of the provincial assembly in Province-2 whereas the Maoist-Centre will be contesting in 28 seats.

The left alliance has left remaining seats for the independent candidates.

Likewise, in Province 4, the UML is contesting for 13 parliamentary seats and the Maoist Centre in five seats. Similarly, 19 seats of provincial assemblies are allotted for the UML and 15 for the Maoist-Centre.

Likewise, in Province 7, the UML is contesting for seven parliamentary seats and 16 provincial assembly seats. The Maoist-Centre is contesting in seven parliamentary seats in province 7. The UML has already finalised its candidates in Province 7.