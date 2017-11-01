IME Life Insurance opens Baglung Branch

By Our Reporter

IME Life Insurance has opened its new branch in Baglung.

Chirinjivi Chhapagain, chairman, Insurance Committee inaugurated the Branch amidst function.

On the occasion, chairman of the IME Group, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, managing director Hemraj Dhakal, chairman of the Board Dr Ramhari Aryal were also present.

Chhapagain, addressing the inaugural function, said that the company has contributed to promote employment in the country.

Chairman of the IME Group, Dhakal said that the Group is involved in providing remittance service, banking service, life-insurance service and also involved in cable-car service, automobile service, hydropower project among others.

Aryal, chairman of the board of directors said that the Company has planned to expand its branches in all the districts with the motto of establishing its own identity. He informed that the Company has already opened 55 branches in the districts.

Aryal also informed that the Company has planned to issue shares for general public within a year. Then after, the paid up capital of the Company will reach2 billion rupees.he informed.