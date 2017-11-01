EC begins to print separate ballot papers

By Our Reporter

The Election Commission said it started printing separate ballot papers of the first-past-the-post elections of the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies.

In a written response to the Supreme Court Chief Election Commissioner said this.

Furnishing the response by Assistant Attorney General GhanShyamOjha on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General on the case filed against defamation of the court, DrYadav said that works have already been started for printing separate ballot papers for the first-past-the-post electoral system.

According to RSS, the EC has written to the Janak Education Material Centre on Sunday itself for printing the ballot papers of Baitadi, Bajhang, Darchula, Bajura and Jajarkot districts by respecting the SC’s verdict, reads the response.

Earlier, the SC had issued an order in the name of EC hearing a writ petition filed by the RastriyaJanata Party Nepal leader Sarbendra NathShukla demanding separate ballot papers for the province and federal levels in the polls.

On October 24, leader Shukla had again reached the SC to file case against the Chief Election Commissioner and four other commissioners and the prime minister for defamation of the court.

Hearing the case, a single bench of Justice Dambar Bahadur Shahi sought written response from the EC within three days regarding the progress being made in the printing of separate ballot papers for House of Representative and State Assemblies election.