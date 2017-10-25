NC-led democratic alliance gives common candidates

By Our Reporter

Democratic alliance led by the Nepali Congress fielded their common candidates to the 37 constituencies of the House of Representatives and 74 constituencies of the provincial assemblies. However, unlike the UML, the NC left minimum seats to the constituents of the democratic alliance.

The NC left a seat of Gorkha to Dr Baburam Bhattarai of the Naya Shakti Party and a seat of Sindhupalchowk to Pashupati Shumsher Rana of the Rastriya Prajatnatra Party (Democratic). In the rest 35 seats, the NC had its own candidates. Although a seat of Dhading was to be offered to a RPP candidate, it had fielded its own candidates in both the seats of the district. Likewise, the NC left one province each for the Naya Shakti Party’s candidate in Rasuwa and Gorkha district.

As the presence of the Madhes-based parties in the 32 districts where the first phase of local polls are taking place is almost nil, the NC did not have to divide the seats of the democratic alliance to other constituent parties. However, in the second phase of the elections, the NC is almost sure to leave significant number of seats to the Madhes-based parties if the NC forges alliance with the Federal Socialist Forum and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal.

However, NC’s alliance with the RPP has been at risk due to NC leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula as he is not ready to leave his Jhapa-3 constituency to RPP’s Rajendra Lingden while Jhapa-3 has been the main demand of RPP.

If all goes as planned, the NC will be leaving a House of Representatives seat each in Makwanpur, Kathmandu, Dhankuta, Jhapa, Chitwan, Salyan, Rupandehi and Baitadi to the RPP candidates.

However, NC’s effort to forge alliance with the Nepal Workers Peasants Party (NWPP) was rejected. NWPP chair Narayanman Bijukchhe outright rejected the proposal of the NC during a meeting with NC leader Bimalendra Nidhi. Bijukchhe’s party is strong only in Bhaktapur district.