Japan helps constructing ICU building, medical equipments to AMDA Hospital in Damak

By Our Reporter

Japanese ambassador Masashi Ogawa attended the opening ceremony of the ICU building at AMDA Hospital in Damak, Jhapa.

The Project for the construction of the ICU building and installation of medical equipment at AMDA Hospital, Damak is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The total grant for the project is approximately 9.3 million rupees.

The hospital has been providing polyclinic medical service to Bhutanese refugees and local people in the Eastern Region of Nepal. However, due to lack of ICU facilities, patients in a serious condition were obliged to go to larger cities. The newly constructed ICU building will save the lives of those in critical condition and provide a higher standard medical service to nearly 2 million people residing in the five districts of the eastern part of the country.

The equipment such as a ventilator, ABG machine, and X-ray machine, installed by this project will significantly improve the quality of the medical service that AMDA Hospital provides yearly to approximately 30,000 ambulatory patients and 800 admitted patients.

The Embassy hopes that this project will contribute towards enhancing the medical service of the region and also wishes that it will strengthen bilateral friendship between Japan and Nepal.

Meanwhile, at another programme in Damak, the Japanese ambassador handed over a fire engine and its accessories, including 15 hoses, to Rom Nath Oli, Mayor of Damak Municipality.

The Project for the Provision of a Fire Engine for Damak Municipality is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The used fire engine was gifted by Myozai Fire Department in Japan, through the cooperation of the Tokushima-Nepal Friendship Association.

Currently, Damak Municipality Office owns one fire engine which is used for firefighting in the municipality as well as the surrounding areas. Last year it was called out more than 80 times. Due to the increased population, resulting from urbanization, and also demand from the surrounding area, it is becoming more difficult to respond to all incidents.

The fire engine will be managed and used by the Damak Fire Section. The department was established in 1994 and has eight fire fighters and drivers, who work 24 hour shifts.

This fire engine will be utilized in the district and it will contribute to keeping people safe.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute towards saving the lives of people in need. Also, with the success of the project, we hope to enhance the bilateral friendship between Japan and Nepal.