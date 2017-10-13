NC faces problem

By Our Reporter

After Mahanta Thakur led RJP-N and Upendra Yadav led Federal Socialist Forum developed alliance and decided to share 50 percent posts by the two parties each in all the Tarai districts, NC has been scared.

The two Tarai based parties have stated that if there will be a greater democratic alliance, in that case, the two parties will will together share 66 percent posts by leaving 33 percent for the NC. NC is showing flexibility for giving 50 percent posts to the two parties by keeping 50 percent posts for the NC in 20 Tarai districts.

Tarai districts are considered as vote bank of the NC and there is domination of the communists in the hill districts. Therefore, NC is not sure for its victory in many hill districts.

Besides, RPP led by Kamal Thapa has demanded 15 seats including guarantee of victory from one constituency each from Hetauda, Jhapa and Bankey districts.