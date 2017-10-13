Left and democratic alliance a play to grab power

By Our Reporter

After the CPN-UML and the Maoist-Centre decided to forge electoral alliance and pitch for the unification of the two parties in a dramatic way during recent Dashain, the political parties have been polarised on two opposition directions. When the CPN-UML, the Maoist- Centre and Baburam Bhattarai’s Naya Shakti Party-Nepal forged left alliance focusing on the elections, other parties have been busy forming democratic alliance under the Nepali Congress.

If all goes as planned, almost all the political parties will be contesting the forthcoming elections to the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies from the left alliance and the democratic alliance.

The rightist and the Madhes-based parties will be with the Nepali Congress by dividing the seats among them. Although UML and the Maoist-Centre have agreed to divide the seats in 60/40 ratio, the democratic alliance has not fixed the ratio. But the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and the Federal Socialist Forum, which have forged electoral alliance between them, have asked for combined 55 seats, while RPP, RPP (Democratic) and the Bijaya Gachchhadar’s Loktantrik Forum Nepal each have asked at least for 15 seats. Moreover, Loktantrik Forum Nepal has been preparing to unify the party with the NC.

Although the CPN-UML and NC are likely to be the big losers by such alliance, they have opted for the alliance only to grab power. The leaders of the CPN-UML and the Maoist Centre have argued that they forged alliance for political stability in the country, but their main intention is to reach power preventing NC from becoming the largest party.

Of Course, the Maoist Centre and the Naya Shakti Party Nepal, whose popularity has eroded, will benefit the most from the left alliance as they can win considerable number of seats in the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies.

No matter what guided the left alliance, the major intention is to grab power.