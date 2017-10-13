Left alliance worries NC, India

By Our Reporter

The left alliance announced in the middle of the Dashain festival has sent a shock wave in the Nepali Congress circle as well as New Delhi.

A section of the intelligentsia has suspected China’s hand for the alliance between the rival communist parties. However, inclusion of Dr Baburam Bhattarai in the same alliance has made it more mysterious as Dr Bhattarai is known as a pro-Indian leader. Because of the inclusion of Bhattarai in the new left alliance, there are people who suspect India for the dramatic alliance between the two rival communist parties.

No matter, who encouraged the UML and the Maoist Centre to forge alliance pitching for their unification after the polls, the alliance came as a big shock to the Nepali Congress as well as New Delhi.

The Maoist-Centre, a coalition partner of the ruling Nepali Congress that had forged alliance with the NC during the local polls joined the UML camp without quitting the government. This sudden shift of the Maoist came as a big slap to NC president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who had decided to forge alliance with the Maoist during the local polls without consulting with NC leaders. Ultimately, the alliance resulted counterproductive for the NC in the elections.

In four months, Pushpa Kamal Dahal left Deuba alone. Now PM Deuba has been in a dilemma due to his power-centric politics. He now cannot remove the ministers representing the Maoist-Centre and he will be having a Maoist Home Minister of the opposition camp during the crucial elections. News reports have it that Upendra Yadav threatened to withdraw his support if the Maoist ministers were removed.

However, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party had decided to support the Deuba-led government in a bid to prevent it from collapsing. The RPP had withdrawn its support to the government in August.

Deuba, who was almost sure to become prime minister even after the elections in the support of the Maoist Centre was probably shocked the most when he heard about the alliance. This is why, a meeting of the Nepali Congress deplored the left alliance stating that it was against democracy, the new constitution and nationality.

The NC, to counter the left alliance, also decided to form an electoral alliance among democratic, nationalist and progressive forces to tackle the challenge posed by the left alliance and ensure political stability and protect the achievements made so far.

“The left alliance has definitely posed a challenge. But the NC has a history of facing such challenges and emerging victorious. So we will convert this challenge into opportunity,” NC leader Arjun Narsingh KC was quoted by the media.

The meeting also concluded that the CPN-MC had breached the three-point agreement reached with the NC while forming the incumbent government by joining forces with the UML.

Likewise, New Delhi has reacted that the alliance was forged in the Chinese initiative. For India, which had backed Maoist-Centre boss Dahal not only during the bloody insurgency but also while replacing K P Oli from the post of Prime Minister, the alliance was more shocking.

Indeed, Indian leaders must have realised that their policies to impose blockade against Nepal and make effort to fail the constitution resulted in the alliance. The CPN-UML has been a strong critic of the Indian establishment and the Maoist-Centre and the Naya Shakti Party Nepal have decided to virtually join the UML and this will further increase anti-Indian sentiments among the masses in Nepal.

Moreover, New Delhi seemed worried more about the increasing influence of China following the left alliance, which is likely to win majority seats in the forthcoming elections and form a government under K P Oli.