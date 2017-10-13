India proposes cross-border regulation

By Our Reporter

The fifth round meeting of the Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG) concluded in Kathmandu this week without making any concrete decision. However, representatives of both the countries proposed to remove illegally built structure on the no-man’s land.

The fifth meeting held to offer recommendations by studying the entire aspects of Nepal-India relations discussed the Treaty of Peace and Friendship 1950, border management and security, national interests of both the countries in a friendlier manner, coordinator of Nepali group of EPG and former Foreign Affairs Minister Bhekh Bahadur Thapa said, according to RSS.

“We are assured we will not be in status quo in terms of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship,” said Thapa, “Good gestures emerged to reach a conclusion in the remaining 10 months’ tenure of the EPG.”

At a news conference organised to share information about the EPG meeting, coordinator Thapa said that efforts were underway to give a new dimension to any issue based on study.

Stating that provision of identity card was compulsory to the Nepalis and Indian nationals travelling by air, Thapa said that consultations were going on regarding the same provision to those travelling via land routes.

In the meeting, issues of ensuring border security and making it accessible were intensively discussed.

General issues to resolve the border disputes were also discussed and the border management should be carried out based on international norms, EPG member from Nepal and lawmaker Rajan Bhattarai said.

The next meeting of the EPG is scheduled on November 11 and 12 in New Delhi, India.

In the meeting Nepal proposed removing illegal structures built on no-man’s land along the Nepal-India border Nepali side made the proposal to maintain international standards and ensure scientific management of the border between the two countries.

While Nepal-India shares border disputes in different places, the illegal structures built on the no-man’s land have also caused the dispute between the two countries.

“The Nepali side had put forth all issues of contention including 1950 peace and friendship treaty with the Indian side during the two-day EPG meeting held in Kathmandu. Since they have not yet reached any conclusion yet, it is not appropriate to bring the issue to the public,” said one of the EPG members from Nepal.