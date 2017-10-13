By Our Reporter

Nepal’s ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyay has tendered his resignation in a bid to contest the election to the House of Representatives from Kapilvastu district.

Upadhyay last week submitted his resignation to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara. Ambassador Upadhyay said that he decided to resign to get back to social life.

It is learnt that Upadhya will join politics to contest the upcoming federal parliament elections from his home town Kapilvastu after the Cabinet approves his resignation.

Upadhyay said he decided to run in the elections to honour the request of the people in his hometown.

Appointed from the Nepali Congress quota during the Sushil Koirala-led government in April, 2015, Upadhyay was recalled from the Delhi mission by subsequent government headed by the CPN-UML’s KP Sharma Oli in May 2016 on charge of working against the country’s interest.

He was reappointed to the post by the next government led by CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Pushpa Kamal Dahal in September, 2016.