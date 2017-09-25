Parliamentary committee rejects civil servants’ promotion before their deputation in local levels

By Our Reporter

Civil servants who were bargaining with the government for an automatic promotion before their deputation in the local bodies will not get such promotion.

The civil servants have been hesitating to go to work in the local levels as they will not resort to corrupt practices as in the district level offices.

A meeting of the State Affairs sub-committee under the Legislature Parliament recently rejected the demand for one level promotion to the civil servants to be deployed in the local levels.

With the decision the civil servants are to be adjusted in the local levels (units) will not be getting a one-level promotion before they are deputed in the concerned local levels.

The civil servants have been demanding a promotion by one level before they are deputed in the local level governments.

The Sub-committee has endorsed the report of the ‘Civil Servant Adjustment Bill’ without addressing the civil servants’ demand for a promotion by one level.

The report, including the draft bill, will be tabled at the full meeting of the Committee on September 23 (Sunday) for discussion.

According to sub-committee member Rameshwor Phuyal, the report together with the bill will now be tabled at the full meeting of the State Affairs Committee for final endorsement.

“We have rejected the civil servants’ demand for a one-level promotion before they get adjusted in the local level structure,” Phuyal said.

The sub-committee, also rejected the proposal of not transferring, promoting employees and creating new vacancies for a year until the adjustment of the civil servants was concluded. This proposal had been included in the main bill. The committee removed this provision.

The Public Service Commission had also objected to this provision. Likewise, various trade unions and civil servants unions were also against this provision inserted in the main bill.

The sub-committee has also included a provision of voluntary retirement for the employees who have worked for 20 years or are above 50 years. Anyone enjoying this facility can get a pension of seven years in one go.