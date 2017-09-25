NC leads, UML faces humiliating defeat in province 2

By Our Reporter

Nepali Congress has emerged as the largest party in the local elections in Province-2 while the CPN-UML that emerged as the largest party in the first two phases of local elections held in other six provinces was pushed to a distant fifth position while vote counting of 100 of 136 local levels completed.

The CPN-Maoist in a dramatic way emerged as the second largest party in the province by winning 17 of the 100 local levels.

Of the chiefs of 100 local levels, 32 went to Nepali Congress while chiefs of 17 local levels were won by the Upendra Yadav-led Federal Socialist Forum Nepal.

The performance of the FSFN and the Maoist-Centre in the province-2 was inspiring comparing their performance during the 2013 Constituent Assembly election.

The CPN-UML that received second popular votes during the second CA won only 11 posts of chiefs.

Likewise, the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal that waged months’ demonstrations after the promulgation of the constitution won 16 seats. However, in the remaining 36 seats, the party was leading in many places and it is likely to win second or third highest number of seats.

The Bijaya Gachhadar-led Nepal Loktantrik Forum won 3 seats and Nepal Janata Dal and Baburam Bhattarai’s Naya Shakti won one seat each.

However, both Rastriya Prajatantra parties and the Bibeksheel Sajha Party were totally eliminated from province-2.

Interestingly, for both the UML and the RJP-N the results were unexpected. The people of the Terai have rejected the extremist views expressed by these two parties about Terai. However, in Janakpur sub metropolitan city RJP-N was likely to win with a big margin. Similarly, the mayoral posts of important municipalities and sub-metropolitan cities went to CPn-UML. In Jitpur Simara, Lahan an Kalaiya.UML was leading by the time this story was developed. Likewise, NC candidate was leading in Birgunj Metropolitan City.

The poor show of UML in the local polls has put the UML in pressure as the party is likely to fare badly during the elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial assemblies Even in the cities along the East-Highway which were believed to be the stronghold of the UML, the Maoist Centre won pushing UML behind.