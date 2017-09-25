Israel supports beekeeping project

By Our Reporter

The “Launching Ceremony of Beekeeping Project” of the Israeli INGO, Tevel b’Tzedek, was held on 20 September. The project is being supported by MASHAV-Israel’s Agency for Development Cooperation through the Embassy of Israel in Nepal. The proposal submitted by a MASHAV Alumni, Pradeep Neupane, who attended the MASHAV course on “Modern Apiculture Management: Honey, Byproducts and Pollination” in 2016, succeeded in getting the MASHAV support of NRs. 1 million.

During the ceremony, a short video presentation about the project was shown. There was a poster presentation and the demo on using bee-hive equipment. The program concluded with the joyous event of dipping apple in the honey to evoke sweet New Year coinciding with the Jewish New Year-Rosh Hashana and Nepali festival-Dashain.

Expressing happiness to see the success of the project, Hanan Goder, former ambassador of Israel said, “The work that Tevel b’Tzedek is doing is very important because, it is doing Sustainable Development. The direct involvement of farmers in the project is worth mentioning as it’s a rare cooperation between the state, the INGO and the private sector.” He further mentioned, “Agriculture is not a hobby. It’s a profession and business. You invest thus, you get return.”

Dr. Bishnu Chapagain, Country Director of TEVEL NEPAL said, “If agriculture goes wrong, nothing will be right. Bee is a beneficial insect, very effective for plant pollination and its product is highly nutritious and medicinal value”.

Pradeep Neupane, Agriculuture Program Coordinator of Nyayik Sansar and MASHAV Alumni said, “Bee Keeping is a very important business for rural community which has a capacity to uplift their socioeconomic condition.’

Under this project, 46 farmers from deprived communities with limited traditional beekeeping knowledge are getting benefitted who will get a Special 10 Days Long Beekeeping practical oriented advanced training later. Each trained farmer receives 3 Apismellifera bee colonies with modern bee hives along with necessary tools for modern bee keeping. These bee keepers will constantly mentored by project Bee Technicians and Bee Expert on farm level. Necessary training and exposure visits will also be made available to the bee keepers for honey harvesting, processing and marketing. This project has expected that each bee keeper will earn additional income of Rs 100,000 per year and their bee colonies reached 20by the end of the project period. Sunapati Gaupalika is recognized as Organic Honey Producing Area in Ramechhap. Within a three year period there will be at least 100 commercial bee keepers.