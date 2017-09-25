Former King not to offer Tika to general public

By Our Reporter

Former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev is not going to offer Bada Dasain Tika to the general public this year. The former King, by maintaining the tradition, was offering Tika to general public in every Bada Dasain on the tenth day of the festival. This year, Bada Dasain Tika is on 30 September.

In a press release issued by the Press Secretariat of the former King, it is stated that considering doctors’ advice for taking rest for some weeks and also considering problems faced by the flood victims in different parts of the country, the former King has cancelled the tradition of paying homage to the Shakti Peeths on the Maha Aastami Day of Dasain festival and also cancelled the Tika offering programme for the general public.

It is also stated in the press release that the former King’s prays, worries and concerns are all about the situation in the country and welfare and prosperity of the Nepali people.