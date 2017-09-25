Chinese Embassy observes founding day of China

By Our Reporter

Chinese ambassador Ms Yu Hong hosted a reception on Sunday, 24 September, on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Chief gust at the ceremony was DPM BijayaGachhadar, who is also looking after the Prime Minister’s portfolio.

On the occasion, ambassador Yu said that Chinese people are experiencing happiness and prosperity due to strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). China enjoys political stability and economic prosperity under the leadership of the CPC, the ambassador remarked.

She revealed that in the first six months of the current fiscal year, China’s economic growth rate was recorded at 6.9 and in this period, China has been able to establish new record in her total exports worth 13.14 trillion US dollars, which is 19.6 percent greater than the exports in the first half year of the last fiscal year.

Recalling Nepal-China relations, she said that since establishment of the diplomatic relations both the countries enjoy 62 years of relations which are very cordial and warm relations. Both the countries respect each other’s sovereignty, she said.

Exchange of high-level visits has given new height to the relations between the two countries, she remarked.

The reception was well attended by ministers, political leaders, high-ranking government officials, heads of the diplomatic missions, senior journalists, businessmen among others.